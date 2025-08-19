- Senator Tim Scott said he expects between 12 and 18 Democrats to support the CLARITY bill.
- He stated that a few opposition politicians, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, are preventing larger participation from Democrats.
- The House passed the CLARITY bill with bipartisan support in July alongside the GENIUS Act and Anti-CBDC bill.
Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott stated at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday that he expects up to 18 Democrats to show support for the passage of the market structure CLARITY bill amid opposition from fellow committee member Elizabeth Warren.
Senator expects Democrats to support CLARITY bill
Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott said on Tuesday that Democratic lawmakers may support the passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) bill, much like they did with the GENIUS Act.
Tim Scott, who is driving efforts to advance the bill, stated at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole that he expects 12 to 18 Democrats to vote in favor of the market structure bill.
"I believe that we'll have between 12 and 18 Democrats at least open to voting for market structure," said Sen. Scott.
He added that long-time crypto critic Sen. Elizabeth Warren stands as a major obstacle to gaining more Democratic support.
"The forces against it, let me just say it clearly, like Elizabeth Warren, standing in the way of Democrats wanting to participate," he added.
Warren has constantly criticized crypto bills on the Senate floor, including the GENIUS Act before it passed. She warned in July that the CLARITY Act could undermine securities laws by letting non-crypto companies tokenize assets to sidestep the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) oversight.
The CLARITY bill aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets. The bill seeks to resolve regulatory uncertainty by clearly outlining the jurisdiction of government agencies over crypto markets, with primary oversight given to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the SEC.
The House passed the CLARITY bill with bipartisan support in July, alongside the GENIUS Act and Anti-CBDC bill. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act shortly after, while the other bills headed to the Senate for final deliberations.
Tim Scott, alongside Subcommittee on Digital Assets Chair Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Sen. Thom Tillis, and Sen. Bill Hagerty, released a set of principles to help guide the market structure legislation in June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds above $115,000 as Ethereum, XRP face pressure
A risk-off sentiment prevails in the cryptocurrency market, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continue their downward trend. The worsening market mood is supported by the surprise increase in the US PPI last week, which surged by 0.9% in July, exceeding the 0.2% forecast.
Sui Price Forecast: SUI slips below key support, momentum indicator hints deeper correction
Sui continues to trade in red, trading below $3.60 at the time of writing on Tuesday and slipping below a key support level, suggesting a bearish trend ahead. On-chain data shows that SUI’s Spot Taker Cumulative Volume Delta is turning red, reflecting bearish dominance.
Bitcoin momentum fades, edging below $115,000 despite Putin-Zelenskyy meeting on the cards
Bitcoin price continues to trade in red on Tuesday after falling nearly 5% from its record high of $124,474 set last week. US President Donald Trump called President Putin to arrange trilateral talks with the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
Stellar poised for recovery amid Paxos' PYUSD NOC, Archax partnership
Stellar’s declining trend holds above the 50-day EMA support amid positive fundamental developments. Paxos receives non-objection certification from New York State Department of Financial Services, stepping closer to issuing PYUSD on Stellar.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.