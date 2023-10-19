Render token price rally likely exhausted after a 50% two-month run for RNDR

- Render token price is up 50% since the early September low of $1.294.
- RNDR could be due for a correction, with the RSI reaching its multi-month peak.
- This bearish outlook would be invalidated if the altcoin records a three-day candlestick close above the $2.250 resistance level.
Render (RNDR) token has been on a strong recovery rally for almost two months now, with a steady price action recording higher highs and higher lows. After a successful run north, the uptrend could now be exhausted if history is enough to go by.
Also Read: RNDR Price Prediction: A 10% rise in sight for Render
Render price consolidates
Render (RNDR) is up 50% since the September 1 low of $1.294. More interestingly, it actualized the forecasted 10% gains predicted beginning October 12. However, the uptrend may now be exhausted as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaches its multi-month peak.
Based on the three-day chart for the RNDR/USDT trading pair below, three out of four times the RSI neared the 70 level it was rejected, deviating south in what appears to be bulls booking early profits before regrouping. With such an outlook, it is likely that traders who bought RNDR at the swing lows of $1.277, $1.474, and 1.715 may be taking early profits.
The uptrend could therefore halt, or end entirely, depending on how bulls play their hands now. If sellers have their way, Render price could break below the immediate support at $1.715, or lower to breach the $1.474 support. In the dire case, the slump could move lower to the $1.274 level. A break and close below this key support could initiate a fresh downtrend.
RNDR/USDT 1-day chart
Meanwhile, the odds still favor the bulls based on the technical indicators. The RSI remains above 50 to show strong momentum. In the same way, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) histogram bars are in the positive territory, flashing green and toned for more gains.
Increased buying pressure above current levels could see Render price break past the immediate hurdle at $2.250. A solid break and close above this level would invalidate the bearish outlook. However, investors looking to take long positions for RNDR should wait for confirmation above the $2.500 psychological level.
In a highly bullish case, the northbound move could extend for Render price to clear the equal highs around $2.806. Such a move would denote a 45% climb above current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Render token price rally likely exhausted after a 50% two-month run for RNDR
Render (RNDR) token has been on a strong recovery rally for almost two months now, with a steady price action recording higher highs and higher lows. After a successful run north, the uptrend could now be exhausted if history is enough to go by.
Ethereum becomes derivatives market's new favorite as traders ditch Bitcoin
While Bitcoin may be the most widely known cryptocurrency, Ethereum is right at its tail. ETH has found preference among investors and traders over BTC, and the same is happening once again after the recent spot BTC ETF debacle.
Axie Infinity price braces for volatility with $63 million worth of AXS due to flood markets a cliff unlock
Axie Infinity (AXS) price has been trading within a range for the past couple of weeks, withstanding the worst of a market devoid of volatility. However, this could change soon, with the gaming token’s cliff unlock event around the corner.
XRP price likely to rally as investors grow their holdings, Ripple CTO challenges US SEC about Ethereum
XRP price could record bullish activity soon, coming on the back of positive activities among whales. Meanwhile, a Ripple executive has taken jabs at the US SEC after the agency came out to quell false reports of an approved Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.