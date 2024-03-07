Render price hits new all-time high, RNDR rally undeterred by $31.65 million in profit taking

- Render price climbed to a new all-time high of $10.30 on Thursday.
- RNDR holders took $31.65 million in profits in the past week.
- RNDR social dominance, active addresses and whale transactions hit a six-month peak this week.
Render Network (RNDR) hit a new all-time high on Thursday, with the RNDR price climbing to $10.30 on Binance. The AI token narrative has made a comeback with NVIDIA’s upcoming AI conference and Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Sam Altman.
Also read: Render price, like Fetch.ai, could double its gains amid capital inflow from oncoming AI conference
Render price rallies amidst AI narratives
Render Network’s price climbed to $10.30 on March 7. The AI token has observed a massive surge in its price on Thursday as market participants’ demand for RNDR increased.
According to on-chain data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, RNDR has noted a spike in Active Addresses and count of whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher. These metrics indicate the asset’s relevance and its demand among traders.
RNDR Active Addresses and Whale Transaction Count. Source: Santiment
At the same time, Render holders have booked $31.65 million in profits since the beginning of March 2024, according to Network Realized Profit and Loss metric from Santiment.
Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
According to Santiment data, RNDR’s social dominance has hit a six-month peak alongside its all-time high, supporting a bullish thesis and the likelihood of further gains in the token. RNDR price is $9.739 at the time of writing, with the token’s market capitalization crossing $3.6 billion on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
XRP price drops below key support ahead of SEC’s remedies-related brief in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price nosedived below an important support level for the altcoin, at $0.65. The altcoin is trading at $0.62 on Thursday. An important deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is fast approaching and the regulator is set to present its remedies-related opening brief on March 22.
Nearly $200 million in ETH burned as Ethereum gears up for Dencun upgrade
Ethereum price has increased sharply in the past week as investors appear to be pricing in the positive effects of the upcoming Dencun upgrade and the possibility that the US Securities and Exchange Commission approves this year exchange-traded funds that track Ether.
Will AI coins make a comeback after meme coins stop rallying?
Bitcoin’s comeback seems to have paused, which is an opportunity for altcoins to kickstart their uptrend. A few AI coins are bouncing back quickly and are trading well above their pre-crash levels. Sleepless AI is one such crypto that has shot up nearly 50% in under 36 hours.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook.