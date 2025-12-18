TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP weak ahead of BoE meeting on weaker CPI

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling bounces back after BoE cut interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts significant bids and turns positive against its major currency peers on Thursday, following the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision. As expected, the BoE has cut its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% from 4%, with a 5-4 majority. Read more...

Chart

GBP weak ahead of BoE meeting on weaker CPI – MUFG

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has continued to trade at weaker levels ahead of today’s Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting following the release yesterday of the much weaker than expected UK CPI report for November, MUFG's FX analyst Lee Hardman reports. Read more...

GBP/USD holds above 1.3310 ahead of BoE rate decision – BBH

GBP/USD trades cautiously above 1.3310 as markets brace for today’s Bank of England meeting. A 25bps cut to 3.75% is widely expected, with a tight 5-4 vote likely, while guidance signaling gradual further easing could pressure the pound on crosses, BBH FX analysts report. Read more...

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Aster declines for fifth straight day despite buyback efforts

Aster declines for fifth straight day despite buyback efforts

Aster trades under intense selling pressure, recording 3% loss at press time on Thursday. The perpetual-focused exchange resumed its Stage 4 buyback program on Wednesday and currently holds almost 52 million ASTER tokens.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin eyes short-term breakout above $87,000, underpinned by a significant increase in ETF inflows. Ethereum defends support around $2,800 as mild ETF outflows suppress its recovery. XRP holds above at $1.82 amid bearish technical signals and persistent inflows into ETFs.

Bitcoin steadies near $87,000 as strong ETF inflows offset bearish pressure

Bitcoin steadies near $87,000 as strong ETF inflows offset bearish pressure

Bitcoin is attempting to stabilize, holding near $87,000 on Thursday after this week’s pullback. Institutional demand shows signs of optimism, as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded fresh inflows of over $457 million on Wednesday.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.