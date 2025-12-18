Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP weak ahead of BoE meeting on weaker CPI

Pound Sterling bounces back after BoE cut interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts significant bids and turns positive against its major currency peers on Thursday, following the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision. As expected, the BoE has cut its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% from 4%, with a 5-4 majority. Read more...

GBP weak ahead of BoE meeting on weaker CPI – MUFG

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has continued to trade at weaker levels ahead of today’s Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting following the release yesterday of the much weaker than expected UK CPI report for November, MUFG's FX analyst Lee Hardman reports. Read more...

GBP/USD holds above 1.3310 ahead of BoE rate decision – BBH

GBP/USD trades cautiously above 1.3310 as markets brace for today’s Bank of England meeting. A 25bps cut to 3.75% is widely expected, with a tight 5-4 vote likely, while guidance signaling gradual further easing could pressure the pound on crosses, BBH FX analysts report. Read more...