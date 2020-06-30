Cryptocurrency critic, Peter Schiff, has said that no price point can persuade him to purchase Bitcoin.

Schiff also refuted the plausibility of Bitcoin ever reaching $25,000.

Peter Schiff, a popular cryptocurrency critic, has implied that Bitcoin will never reach $25,000 and added that no price point would cause him to “panic-buy.” He said this in response to a poll published by NonSell.com asking the community members to predict the price that would cause Schiff to “panic-buy” BTC.

This poll is a fraud, as none of the choices are correct. There is no price high enough that would cause me to panic-buy #Bitcoin. Also, it's unlikely that Bitcoin will ever actually trade at any of the price points in the poll. https://t.co/6APYN16WbD — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 26, 2020

In another tweet, Schiff created a poll mocking his crypto-supporting debate partner, Max Keiser. 72% of the poll respondents predicted that Keiser would ride BTC’s price down to zero before selling off.

How low would the price of #Bitcoin have to fall for @maxkeiser to throw in the towel and sell? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 27, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Schiff said that despite Grayscale buying “more than 100%” of all bitcoin since May’s halving event, the price for BTC has continued to fall, indicating a selloff by whale investors.

Despite Grayscale Investment Trust buying more than 100% of all the Bitcoin "mined" since the halving, the price of #Bitcoin fell. This likely indicates Bitcoin whales unloading their coins onto GBTC speculators. Distribution from strong to weak hands is very bearish for price. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 26, 2020



