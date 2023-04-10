- Polygon-based NFT marketplaces, including Opensea, have noted little to no increase in trading volume in contrast to Solana and Ethereum.
- Despite the financialization of NFTs, Non-fungible tokens have lost traction as NFT traders continue to decline.
- However, the network has observed considerable growth in terms of new addresses as MATIC profitable transactions dominate recent losses.
Polygon Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) failed to take off due to the contagion that the crypto market faced in Q2 and Q4 last year owing to Three Arrows Capital and FTX. But even after the market recovered in the last few months, the conditions did not change for Polygon, even as its competitors witnessed growth.
Polygon loses out to Solana
While the NFT space is said to still be evolving, Polygon NFTs are failing to note any rise in their demand. Initially, this was connected to the larger narrative of minimal use cases that NFTs present, but over the last few months, this has changed. The emergence of the financialization of NFTs has allowed non-fungible token holders to deposit their NFT(s) as collateral for loans, providing liquidity to owners.
This led to an increase in the trading volume of Ethereum and Solana NFT marketplaces. Among these, Blur on Ethereum and TensorSwap on Solana observed the most increase in volume over the last six months. Whereas on Polygon, only Opensea noted minimal growth, with an average volume sitting at $10,000.
NFT trading volume on Polygon, Solana and Ethereum
This is due to two reasons:
- The declining broader crypto market conditions before the rally of January.
- The lack of traders on Polygon’s NFT marketplace.
The impact of the latter reason ended up suppressing the bullishness noted throughout January and March. But the state of Polygon in terms of MATIC transactions and network usage improved in the same duration, suggesting that the broader market impact had nothing to do with NFT marketplaces remaining subdued.
Over the last three months, the network adoption observed a 337% increase from 23,377 to 101,900. The network adoption refers to the addition of new addresses on-chain, and a rise in the same indicates a rise in the traction of the project.
Polygon network growth
Similarly, the average volume of transactions in profit visibly dominated the average daily volume of transactions in loss, even as the transactions volume on the network dipped significantly between February and April.
Polygon transactions in profit vs. loss
Thus despite the crypto market being in relatively good condition, NFTs on Polygon alone have observed no growth. This would continue going forward until demand spikes or innovative marketplaces like Blur emerge on the network.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Shapella upgrade inches closer, crypto traders watch Ethereum closely
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai upgrade is slated to occur on April 12. This marks the second-most significant milestone in Ethereum’s developmental journey post the Merge, the transition from Proof-of-Work. Liquid staking derivatives have gained traction in the weeks leading up to the Merge.
Fan tokens rise with 262% rally in OG coin: Lawyers argue Hong Kong’s trading circles are driving the “pump”
Fan tokens or digital assets that offer exclusive benefits to fans of football clubs have yielded double-digit gains to holders over the past week. OG Fan token (OG) offered 262% gains to holders over the past week alongside Manchester City Fan Token (CITY), FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) and Juventus Fan Token (JUV).
Assessing the possibility of Bitcoin price hitting $30,000 this week
Bitcoin price has been highly consolidative for more than three weeks as it trades between two key levels. Despite the stellar performance of Q1 2023, BTC remains clueless about where it wants to head next.
Cosmo Price Prediction: Can ATOM revert to the mean?
Cosmos price shows signs of tight consolidation inside a range that was formed in late March 2023. As ATOM bounces off the range low, investors can expect it to tag the immediate hurdles.
Bitcoin: BTC leaves investors guessing its next move
Bitcoin price action has remained boring since March 20 and shows no directional bias whatsoever. While the larger bullish outlook is intact, a minor retracement might ensue in the coming weeks.