Polkadot ready to bounce to $35 as DOT completes corrective period

- Polkadot price is nearing the end of a powerful Gann time cycle.
- Bullish reversal could see explosive movement higher.
- Downside risks remain as a particularly bearish pattern develops.
Polkadot price is more than 50% below its all-time high. The downside moves it has experienced are the most bearish since May, but the tables may soon turn in the bull’s favor.
Polkadot price completes Gann ‘death cycle’
Polkadot price is in its sixth consecutive week of creating weekly candlesticks with closes below their open. It is also the seventh weekly candlestick in this corrective move. In Gann Analysis, W.D. Gann wrote that he considered a forty-nine to fifty-two-day move in a single direction a ‘death zone'. Gann wrote that instruments that fulfill the criteria of his ‘death zone’ cycle have an extremely high likelihood of experiencing a countertrend move or broader trend correction.
DOT/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
Evidence of an imminent bullish reversal for Polkadot price can be seen on the $0.25/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart. A Bullish Shakeout Pattern is currently present. This is one of the single most potent and bullish signals in Point and Figure Analysis. That it appears at the first test of the new uptrend is a highly positive sign.
The theoretical trade setup for Polkadot price is a buy stop at $27.25, a stop loss at $26.25, and a profit target at $35.00. This trade represents a 7.75:1 reward for the risk. This trade is valid if the current O-column does not drop below $25.75. A three-box trailing stop will help protect any implied profits post entry.
DOT/USDT $0.25/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
However, sell-side pressure and downside risks remain. The $1.00/3-box reversal chart shows a very bearish setup in the form of a quadruple bottom. The hypothetical short trade is a sell stop order at $24.00, a stop loss at $27.00, and a profit target at $14. The short idea is the least likely to play out, and the downside movement may be limited to the $20 value area.
DOT/USDT $1.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
