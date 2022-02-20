Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week

- Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50.
- With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now.
- Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to ramp price action up going into next week towards $37.00, a 100% gain.
Polkadot (DOT) price has been on the cusp of breaking the downtrend last week but saw a firm rejection against the green ascending trend line, converging with the 55-day Simple Moving Average at $23.40. Since then, price action has been taking through last week and this week as geopolitical tensions dominate the scene and make investors puzzled on what to do next. But the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows signs of bulls being active at the dips and are soon to be set for a rally towards $37.00.
Seriously, who could say no to a rally that would return 100% gains
Polkadot price has been on the back foot these past two weeks as price action got two firm rejections on the top side, with first a double rejection at the green ascending trend line intersecting with the 55-day SMA. This week was no different, with rejection at $20.50, a historical level from July 26. In the process, bulls are being pushed against $17.00 and could start to look heavy going into next week.
However, looking under the hood of this price action shows us that the RSI is flatlining, although it would be logical to see it further decline as selling pressure is mounting and drilling into the price action. This is proof that for several consecutive weeks now, bulls have been buying into the price action, and going into next week, expect a bullish uptick as investors get the chance to look beyond the Ukraine situation. That would be translated into DOT price action with a price explosion back to $25.00 and continuing throughout the week towards $37.00, just below the monthly R2 resistance level.
DOT/USD weekly chart
With the event risk of the Ukraine situation on the radar and cryptocurrencies being the only market open during the weekend, expect traders to be on edge to take their money and run should the situation deteriorate further with a full-size invasion. A break below $17.00 would be the initial move, and looking for support at the monthly S1 support level at $13.04. That level could be overshot by the massive number and volume of sell orders and could tick $11.86 or $10.35, the low from July 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price is currently retracing after failing to pierce through a thick resistance barrier. Going forward, investors can expect the pullback to bounce off a significant support level confluence and give the uptrend another go.
Mark Cuban is bullish on MATIC and Ethereum, despite drop in the altcoin’s price
Institutional capital inflow to altcoins continues, and Mark Cuban believes MATIC and Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin. MATIC price recently suffered a drop, and analysts predict a continuation of the downtrend.
Binance Coin price eyes retest of $475 as BNB bulls comeback
Binance Coin price has been on a steady downtrend after failing to set up a higher high. This downswing is currently stabilizing around a support level as BNB prepares for a new attempt.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price has been on a downswing for the past two days and is currently attempting to make a U-turn. There is a good chance MANA will slide lower before triggering a quick run-up.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.