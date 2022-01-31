- Polkadot price is hovering above the $15.05 weekly support level, signal a bounce is likely.
- Investors can expect DOT to trigger a 46% rally that retests the 50-day SMA at $24.86.
- A daily close below the $15.05 support barrier will invalidate the bullish.
Polkadot price has been teetering off a crucial support level since January 22. This consolidation seems to be vital to triggering a new leg-up for DOT. Therefore, investors need to position themselves to capitalize on this potential upswing.
Polkadot price to kick-start its recovery
Polkadot price dropped 44% between January 16 and January 24, resulting in a retest of the $16.89 support level. Since then, DOT has tagged this foothold multiple times and is currently consolidating above it.
Interestingly, Polkadot price also has the weekly support level at $15.05, present just below its current position, suggesting a stable footing. Therefore, a resurgence of buyers could kick-start an uptrend for DOT.
Tipping the scales in favor of bulls is the little-to-no resistance barrier present up to the $24.18 hurdle. This development suggests that Polkadot price could be due for a 42% ascent. However, in some cases, the uptrend could extend to retest the 50-day Simple Moving Average at $24.86, bringing the total gain to 46%.
Investors can open a long position at the retest the $16.89 or $15.05 and book profits at $24.18 or the 50-day SMA at $24.86.
DOT/USDT 1-day chart
While things seem optimistic for Polkadot price, a failure from the bulls’ end to band together around $15.05 could be problematic. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a retest of the demand zone, extending from $10.37 to $12.93.
A daily candlestick close below this barrier will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. This situation could see Polkadot price dwell as low as $7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
