Polkadot Price is stuck in pennant formation with a breakout coming

- Polkadot price pares back some incurred losses since Monday.
- DOT is stuck in pennant formation, which may soon lead to a downside breakout.
- Expect to see another break lower toward $4.80, which prints another 10% loss for May.
Polkadot (DOT) price action showcases some easing in its evolution on the charts after the firm rejection it received in early May against the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Since then, it appeared there was nearly no end to the sell-off that brought DOT from nearly breaking above $6 to instead nearly breaking below $5. As DOT trades a bit sideways, bears and bulls are being pushed toward one another in a pennant formation that could end in a much more significant sell-off with Polkadot saying goodbye to $5.
Polkadot price in dire need of a hot summer
Polkadot price is not enjoying the month of May as such with at the moment a near 10% loss that could double in the coming days. Polkadot and other known altcoins show a similar pattern where more losses will kick in. The pennant formation will act as a perfect condition to complete that second part of the sell-off.
DOT sees bears and bulls being pushed toward each other with the middle point near $5.30. Considering global market turmoil with the US debt ceiling debate and the US banking crisis keeping traders on high alert, expect to see more downside due to the break out of the pennant formation. Once $5.10 is met, May’s current low will have been broken. Bears will say goodbye to $5 with $4.80 as the next handle looked to for support.
DOT/USD 4H-chart
The pennant breakout could still go the other way and fall in favor of the Bulls. It does not come as a surprise that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near 50, which means that bulls have been buying in the past few sessions. In that case, to the upside, $5.74 is the level to watch which bears 10% of upside potential for bulls that stay in their trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
