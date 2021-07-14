- Polkadot price releases from the second continuation pattern in the last 20 trading days, revealing limited investor engagement with the digital asset.
- Bearish Death Cross triggered on June 27 introduces a new barrier to sustainable price traction should a rebound materialize.
- The June 22 low of $12.75 represents the line in the sand for this leg lower of the DOT correction.
Polkadot price did not deviate from the mild rebounds underpinning most cryptocurrencies off the June 22 low. It was a particular disappointment for committed DOT investors and laid the groundwork for the recent breakout from a bear flag pattern on July 8. The breakdown is gaining momentum and suggests that the altcoin may reach new correction lows in the coming days.
Polkadot price still cannot be trusted at current levels
The bear flag pattern that triggered on July 8 when Polkadot price fell below the flag’s lower trend line was the culmination of a grind higher, reflecting no investor interest to capitalize on the lower prices, despite a decline of approximately -75% from the May high of $50.74.
The measured move target of the bear flag pattern has two alternatives. The first is the June 22 low of $12.75, presenting a 15% decline from the original entry price. The second, and far more aggressive, is the price target of $9.09, representing a 40% decline from the entry price on July 8. The 40% is the distance from the flag trough to high.
A Polkadot price decline of 40% would wipe out the support offered by the 78.6% retracement level of the advance beginning in August 2020 and ending at the May high of $50.74. Moreover, it would be an 82% decline from the May 15 high and eliminate all of the 2021 gains going back to mid-January.
If there any doubts above the potential for a 40% collapse, please refer to the DOT breakdown from a symmetrical triangle pattern on June 18. Polkadot price fell approximately 40% over the next four days, establishing a precedent for the current situation.
DOT/USD daily chart
To re-establish confidence in DOT, Polkadot price needs to capture a daily close above $14.85. A successful close would introduce the potential for the altcoin to climb to the strong resistance of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $19.25, which harmonizes with a series of wicks in late May and early June. Even so, it would yield a 30% gain from the $14.85 trigger price.
Polkadot price momentum remains down with no definitive clues of when the bears will relax their ambitions. Still, the looming June 22 low at $12.75 may offer credible support and facilitate a bear trap that would immediately catapult DOT higher in a sling-shot formation. For now, if you are not actively trading the digital asset, it is best to be patient and let the mentioned price levels dictate your capital allocation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin investors in extreme fear, unaware of incoming bullish supply shock
BTC Fear and Greed index shows that fear has gripped markets for over 60 days in a row. Popularity and demand for altcoins with small market capitalization increased. No big spikes noted in BTC net flows, whales with less than 10,000 BTC continue accumulating.
Dogecoin price finds local bottom, DOGE targets $0.30
Dogecoin price has not had the best series of numbers in the past few days. With the push to the downside and monthly pivots each time broken to the downside, it is fishing in the bottom for some support.
Shiba Inu must watch out for the bull trap as SHIB bears remain in control
Shiba Inu looked set for a jump higher just two weeks ago. Instead, it has dropped 28% in value over the past nine days. The glut in cryptocurrencies is helping short sellers to push prices further down.
Stellar caught in downtrend to $0.195
XLM price is in a consecutive three-day losing streak. Tops and lows are getting lower in tandem. More downside is expected for Stellar as no real support now is present until $0.195.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.