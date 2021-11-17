Polkadot bounces after sell-off, but DOT upside potential limited to $46

The oscillators show some oversold conditions are present. The Optex Bands have an almost vertical slope and are pushing deep into the oversold range. In addition, the Composite Index is at historical support levels, and the Relative Strength Index is at the final oversold support level at 40.

While Polkadot price did find responsive buying against the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $38, there remains one more primary support level thatbulls may want to test. The $35.50 value area contains two of the most potent support levels on Polkadot’s chart: the 2021 Volume Point Of Control and Senkou Span B.

Polkadot price finds itself in a position it hasn’t been in since late September. It is currently between a combination of resistance with the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at the $46 value area and an area of support at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud at $38.

