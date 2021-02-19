Pitch: Cardano Price Forecast: ADA encounters only one critical barrier before potential 36% upswing

Cardano price is currently contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.

The digital asset is on the verge of a massive price move.

If one critical resistance level cracks, ADA could quickly climb towards $1.3.

Cardano has been on a massive run, almost hitting a new all-time high of $0.98 on February 11. The digital asset is prepared for yet another leg up that will push it towards new all-time highs but faces one key resistance level first.

Cardano price is inches away from massive 36% explosion

On the 4-hour chart, Cardano price has established an ascending triangle pattern that is on the verge of a breakout. So far, ADA bulls have defended the lower support trendline, which coincides with the 50-SMA.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart

A breakout above the critical resistance level formed at $0.95 should easily push Cardano price up to $1.3, a 36% move determined using the height of the pattern.

ADA IOMAP chart

Furthermore, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows basically no barriers. The volume of purchases above $0.93 until $1.08 is extremely low, which means there is no selling pressure.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart

However, there is a chance for the bears to take the lead and push Cardano price below the lower trendline support of the pattern on the 4-hour chart and the 50-SMA. This significant breakdown has the potential to drive Cardano price down to $0.6.