Pitch: Cardano Price Forecast: ADA encounters only one critical barrier before potential 36% upswing

- Cardano price is currently contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a massive price move.
- If one critical resistance level cracks, ADA could quickly climb towards $1.3.
Cardano has been on a massive run, almost hitting a new all-time high of $0.98 on February 11. The digital asset is prepared for yet another leg up that will push it towards new all-time highs but faces one key resistance level first.
Cardano price is inches away from massive 36% explosion
On the 4-hour chart, Cardano price has established an ascending triangle pattern that is on the verge of a breakout. So far, ADA bulls have defended the lower support trendline, which coincides with the 50-SMA.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above the critical resistance level formed at $0.95 should easily push Cardano price up to $1.3, a 36% move determined using the height of the pattern.
ADA IOMAP chart
Furthermore, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows basically no barriers. The volume of purchases above $0.93 until $1.08 is extremely low, which means there is no selling pressure.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
However, there is a chance for the bears to take the lead and push Cardano price below the lower trendline support of the pattern on the 4-hour chart and the 50-SMA. This significant breakdown has the potential to drive Cardano price down to $0.6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
