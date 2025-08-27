- Pi Network price edges down on Wednesday, nearing its all-time low of $0.322 set on August 1.
- PiScan data indicates that the upcoming monthly token unlock of over 149 million tokens in September could increase selling pressure.
- Artemis data show that daily trading volumes have been steadily declining since mid-May, signaling a weakening of market interest.
Pi Network (PI) trades in red, below $0.339 on Wednesday, edging closer to its all-time low of $0.322 set on August 1. Traders are bracing for a major token unlock event next month, with over 149 million tokens scheduled to unlock — a development that could intensify selling pressure amid already declining trading volumes and weakening market sentiment.
Pi Network’s 149 million token unlock could fuel a deeper correction
PiScan’s monthly unlock data indicates that over 149 million tokens, worth $50.71 million, are set to unlock in September. These token unlock events will increase the circulating supply of PI and could increase selling pressure, which can weigh down prices. However, planned unlock schedules may have a less significant impact as the trading community anticipates the move and likely positions itself accordingly.
PI monthly unlock data chart. Source: PiScan
Another bearish sign that traders should watch for is the decline in interest and liquidity on the PI chain. Artemis Terminal data show that the daily token trading volume has been steadily declining since mid-May, standing at $43.8 million on Tuesday, which signals a weakening of market interest.
Pi Network daily token trading volume chart. Source: Artemis Terminal
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI nears its all-time low
Pi Network price has been trading within a descending channel pattern (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since mid-May) and has fallen by more than 17% this month, reaching an all-time low (ATL) of $0.322 on August 1. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade down at around $0.340.
If PI continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward its ATL of $0.322.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 38, below its neutral level of 50, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator lines coil against each other, suggesting indecisiveness among traders.
PI/USDT daily chart
However, if PI recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its daily resistance at $0.400.
