Phantom Solana has added support for Ethereum and Polygon blockchains.

The move is part of the mobile and browser wallet’s commitment to court new users with a seamless multichain experience.

Users can access dApps across the web3 space.

Phantom Solana, a popular self-custodial wallet, revealed its newly introduced support for Ethereum and Solana blockchains. The mobile app and browser wallet will support the two networks with these developments. The move expands user access to decentralized applications (dApps) across the web3 space, with the likes of Magic Eden, Uniswap, Aave, blur, and OpenSea now within reach.

Solana announces support for rival blockchains

The first time the popular Solana wallet revealed support for Ethereum and Polygon was in November 2022, intending to enable interaction between the three largest blockchains for digital collectibles under one roof.

Based on the report, the new features will make managing several accounts and assets easier across blockchains, eliminating the need to switch between wallets. It would also make importing existing MetaMask, Solana, and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) wallets possible.

Notably, with the latest development, the Phantom wallet has recruited more than 100,000 users since the beta version of its Ethereum and Polygon network integrations last fall. Besides widening its user base with the new move, the Phantom Solana wallet app has upscaled its security measures amid a rise in phishing and swindling attacks on non-fungible token (NFT) holders. Underscoring the security aspect, the firm disclosed in a January statement to having “scanned more than 85 million transactions and blocked more than 18,000 wallet-draining transactions.”

Future plans for Phantom

Looking ahead, Phantom plans to introduce instant NFT sales alongside developing a bridge that will enable the transfer of assets between the Solana and Ethereum networks. Citing the company’s co-founder and CEO, Brandon Millman:

We believe that the future of digital asset management lies in cross-chain interoperability.

Further, Millman asserted the entire team’s commitment to providing users with the ideal tools and resources requisite for easy navigation and transaction across different blockchain networks.

