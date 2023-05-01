- Phantom Solana has added support for Ethereum and Polygon blockchains.
- The move is part of the mobile and browser wallet’s commitment to court new users with a seamless multichain experience.
- Users can access dApps across the web3 space.
Phantom Solana, a popular self-custodial wallet, revealed its newly introduced support for Ethereum and Solana blockchains. The mobile app and browser wallet will support the two networks with these developments. The move expands user access to decentralized applications (dApps) across the web3 space, with the likes of Magic Eden, Uniswap, Aave, blur, and OpenSea now within reach.
1/ Phantom multichain is rolling out today!— Phantom (@phantom) May 1, 2023
Now you can use @ethereum, @0xPolygon, and @solana without switching wallets.
With support for multiple secret recovery phrases, it’s easy to import all of your wallets in seconds.
Compatible everywhere with a MetaMask button. pic.twitter.com/wbvwmZ1ZlJ
Solana announces support for rival blockchains
The first time the popular Solana wallet revealed support for Ethereum and Polygon was in November 2022, intending to enable interaction between the three largest blockchains for digital collectibles under one roof.
Based on the report, the new features will make managing several accounts and assets easier across blockchains, eliminating the need to switch between wallets. It would also make importing existing MetaMask, Solana, and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) wallets possible.
Notably, with the latest development, the Phantom wallet has recruited more than 100,000 users since the beta version of its Ethereum and Polygon network integrations last fall. Besides widening its user base with the new move, the Phantom Solana wallet app has upscaled its security measures amid a rise in phishing and swindling attacks on non-fungible token (NFT) holders. Underscoring the security aspect, the firm disclosed in a January statement to having “scanned more than 85 million transactions and blocked more than 18,000 wallet-draining transactions.”
Future plans for Phantom
Looking ahead, Phantom plans to introduce instant NFT sales alongside developing a bridge that will enable the transfer of assets between the Solana and Ethereum networks. Citing the company’s co-founder and CEO, Brandon Millman:
We believe that the future of digital asset management lies in cross-chain interoperability.
Further, Millman asserted the entire team’s commitment to providing users with the ideal tools and resources requisite for easy navigation and transaction across different blockchain networks.
Also Read: MasterCard advances its Bitcoin and crypto card adoption with new partnerships, Polygon, Solana in the mix
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Where the Ethereum price will close on Sunday night will be vital to avoid a 25% price correction in ETH
Ethereum (ETH) price is at a crucial level as it could mean either more upside or downside to come for the month of May. This a very binary view or outlook, thus, as it makes total sense to look for where the Ethereum price is currently trading at.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
Ripple price to crash 40% as bulls do not respect handles
Ripple (XRP) price is starting to become an example of ‘the faster they grow, the harder they fall.’ The slide of last week with already 10% losses should have been a warning for bulls that sentiment is starting to change across the board.
Unbearable selling pressure could see Binance Coin tank between 10% and 20% next week
Binance Coin (BNB) price sees its longer-term rally starting to roll over as, for a third week in a row, the support element pushing price action needs to step in. This indicates more pressure building on the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which could soon snap under selling pressure.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.