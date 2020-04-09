PBoC gives biggest indicator to CBDC adoption yet, says digital yuan will be “undoubtedly” pursued

- The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has spoken about its commitment towards creating a digital version of the yuan.
- Researchers say that the current pandemic could encourage the adoption of digital payments across the world.
In a recent notice, The People’s Bank of China has yet again reiterated its plan of creating a digital version of the yuan.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will undoubtedly further its research and development of the national digital currency with enhanced top-down design.
This notice is a summary of the 2020 National Currency Gold Silver and Security Work Video and Telephone Conference, which was convened by Yifei Fan - the central bank’s vice-governor. During this meeting, the bank's top priorities for the upcoming year were announced.
This is not the first time the digital yuan has been mentioned in the annual meeting. In 2018, the bank said it would pursue the project “at a steady pace.” Last year, it said it would “accelerate” the process considering the trends in crypto space, both locally and internationally.
Researchers at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently said that the current coronavirus outbreak could increase digital payment adoption and inspire more discussions about digital currencies among central banks across the globe. According to the notice, in addition to the push for Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), the PBoC aims to reform the system to issue and withdraw cash to manage cash circulation in a better way.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD sits below a huge stack of resistance
BTC/USD had a bearish start to this Thursday as the price fell from $7,369 to $7,310. The daily confluence detector shows that there is a lack of healthy support levels to hold the price up. On the other hand ...
XRP/USD flirting with the 38.2% Fibonacci amid consolidation
Ripple price has kicked off the session on Thursday with losses amounting to 1.07%. The majority of the digital assets in the market are grappling with increased selling pressure. Bitcoin price is ...
ETH/USD drops down after encountering resistance at the SMA 200
ETH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation as it dropped from $173.31 to $171.75 in the early hours of Thursday. The price encountered resistance at the SMA 200 and fell down. If the bulls were to regain control, they have three obvious goals.
LTC has consolidated in the mid 40's as we await the next move
Litecoin has had a great run and now the price has consolidated somewhat. The price has started to make some lower highs along with some higher lows. This then creates a triangle pattern and the market must now wait for a break for clues to the future direction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.