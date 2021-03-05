- Someone minted around $100 million worth of PAID tokens and sold most of it.
- PAID price dropped by 75% instantly but it's not clear if it was a hacker or the team.
- The attacker could have potentially accessed the private keys of the team.
PaidNetwork has several successful audits so it's strange to see a mint hack on the protocol. However, someone still managed to mint $100 million worth of the token and dumped it moving the price down by 80%.
PAID/ETH 1-hour chart
So far, the team of Paid Network hasn't said anything, but users have already noticed. Apparently, the deployer contract of Paid Network transferred ownership to the attacker before the $100 million worth of tokens mint.
PSA: I'm hearing that $PAID got exploited... And it's a big one.https://t.co/CxlDS2GwIohttps://t.co/39fblCIK1D pic.twitter.com/BZ8tzH68cg— fomosaurus (@fomosaurus) March 5, 2021
On the Telegram group of Paid, there is also no official answer to the event which has led many users to believe perhaps the team is behind the dump.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
