Over 1 million Ethereum tokens leave exchanges as investors grow confident of new uptrend to $3,000

- A massive exodus of Ethereum tokens from exchanges last week is a bullish signal.
- Holders of Ethereum prefer to hold rather than sell at a profit in anticipation of a bull run to $3,000.
- The TD Sequential indicator's sell signal on the 4-hour chart brings to light the increasing bearish pressure.
Ethereum recently rebounded from critical support at $1,000 and hit a new all-time high of around $1,477 (Coinbase). The spike in the price occurred despite a snarl-up in Bitcoin price recovery following the drop under $30,000.
Meanwhile, Ether is trading above $1,300 amid the bulls' push to resume the uptrend eying $3,000 in the medium-term. According to Glassnode, holders withdrew ETH in large numbers. This suggested that the decision to hold is in anticipation of another significant liftoff.
Ethereum exchange withdrawals soar as bullish outlook improves
On-chain metrics provided by Glassnode show that Ethereum had large amounts of exchange withdrawals in the previous week. Roughly 1 million Ether left the exchanges amid improving investor sentiment for holding long term.
An exodus of tokens from exchanges is usually a bullish signal for a cryptoasset. Therefore, as investor confidence shoots up, it is likely that Ethereum will resume the uptrend in the near term.
Ethereum exchange withdrawals
Ethereum must defend this crucial support to sustain the uptrend
ETH is settling slightly above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. The buyer congestion at $1,300 has reinforced this support. Realize that Ether must defend this level at all costs to sustain the uptrend in the short term.
However, it is essential to realize that short-term analysis seems bearish, especially if support at the 50 SMA caves. The short term losses could retest the support at $1,272 before resuming the uptrend (4-hour chart).
A bounce from this support may see Ethereum complete the leg to new record highs. An increase in buying pressure, boosted by the desire to hold, could see Ethereum hit price levels around $3,000.
ETH/USD price chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
The TD Sequential indicator recently presented a sell signal on the 4-hour chart. The call to sell took the form of a green nine candlestick. If the overhead pressure continues, Ethereum may overshoot the support at $1,272 and revisit the anchor at the 100 SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Even if Tether fails, its impact on Bitcoin price would be short-lived, suggests new report
Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin ever issued, has found itself at the center of discussion again, following an article published by Crypto Anonymous. According to the digital publication, Tether is to blame for extreme Bitcoin price manipulations.
Bitcoin holders are no longer willing to sell, paving the way for new bull run to $50,000
Bitcoin had a gruesome trading session last week, which saw it tumble from highs around $38,000 to levels under $30,000. The flagship cryptocurrency hit a low of $28,878 (on Coinbase) On Friday before embarking on recovery.
Over 1 million Ethereum tokens leave exchanges as investors grow confident of new uptrend to $3,000
Ethereum recently rebounded from critical support at $1,000 and hit a new all-time high of around $1,477 (Coinbase). The spike in the price occurred despite a snarl-up in Bitcoin price recovery following the drop under $30,000.
Ripple is South Korea’s most popular cryptocurrency, but XRP price stays pressured
As per the latest report from Messari, Bitcoin and Ripple are the most popular cryptocurrencies in South Korea. The research relies on the data from Bithumb, Corbit and Coinone for the fiscal year 2019.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.