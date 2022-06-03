Former SEC lawyer says OpenSea insider trading case could end with NFTs labeled as securities
Former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer Alma Angotti says this week’s news about an OpenSea employee being charged with insider trading could open the doors to non-fungible tokens being labeled as securities.
On Wednesday, in a first for the industry, prosecutors in Manhattan charged former OpenSea product manager Nathaniel Chastain with insider trading.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said the exact charges were “wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading.” Until now, the phrase “insider trading” has not been used in regard to cryptocurrency and typically refers to insider trading of securities.
Angotti was once an enforcement official at the SEC, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. She is now a partner at a consulting firm called Guidehouse. She told TechCrunch:
It could very well be a security under the Howey Test — if you’re buying a piece of an NFT and hoping the price will go up so you make money from it, that’s not very different [from securities].
The Howey Test is used to determine if a transaction qualifies as an investment contract, or security, which is subject to disclosures and registrations. An investment contract exists if an investment results in the expectation of profit from the efforts of others.
The OpenSea case of insider trading against Nathaniel Chastain claims that he used anonymous hot wallets and accounts on OpenSea itself to purchase 45 NFTs over the course of a few months that he knew in advance would be featured on the home page. He would then sell them for a profit after they became featured and rose in valu.
According to Angotti, the charges are not surprising:
Misappropriating your employer’s confidential information is fraud, and once you move the proceeds of that fraud through the monetary system, it’s money laundering.
In similar news today, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates commodities rather than securities, is suing Gemini claiming the crypto exchange lied in their futures contract evaluation. The CFTC claimed that Gemini misled them in 2017.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price could fall again as the cryptocurrency market reacts to geopolitical shifts and gun control proposals
XRP price is likely to fall into the mid $0.30s again. Traders should keep the digital remittance token on their watchlist in hopes of catching a profitable trade. XRP price is still on pace for more decline.
Terra Luna CEO keeps his word as re-launch prompts investors
Luna price has relaunched after witnessing the largest crash in Crypto history. LUNA price has risen from the ashes as the digital asset’s 2.0 version trades at $7.00. Terra Luna creators have spent the last few weeks catering to public relations.
Smart Money vs Dumb Money: Who controls the Dogecoin price?
Dogecoin price has begun to detrend from the bias developed in last week’s thesis. The target of $0.11 may not be achieved. Dogecoin price has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market.
Solana price could continue the heartbreaking decline as bears target $30
Solana price could fall towards $30 to grab liquidity established in 2021. Market makers could continue sideways price action before slaughtering early bulls to create a climatic downslide.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.