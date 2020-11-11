OmiseGO Price Prediction: OMG faces strong resistance barriers, bears aim to go below $3

- OmiseGO's hourly chart has flashed a sell signal in the hourly chart.
- OMG whales have been busy buying the dip.
After reaching a high of $4.11 on September 29, OmiseGO has dropped drastically to $2.77 on November 4. Since then, the price has found healthy support and managed to bounce up. However, several technicals have turned bearish, which doesn’t bode well for the payments platform.
Is OMG going down?
While the price did bounce up on November 5, OMG has faced massive resistance at the 50-day SMA ($3.34). The buyers are looking to take on the 50-day SMA again after finding support at the $3.08 support wall. However, several signs show us that this movement is probably going to get thwarted again.
OMG/USD daily chart
IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) helps us visualize strong support and resistance levels. As per the tool, there are two substantial resistance barriers at the 50-day SMA ($3.34) and 100-day SMA ($3.45). Breaking above these barriers seems pretty tough as of now. The downside is capped off at $3.07, which had previously managed to keep the price up.
OMG IOMAP
Adding further credence to the bearish outlook is the hourly chart, which has flashed the sell signal with a green-nine candlestick in the TD sequential indicator. The last time the hourly chart flashed the sell signal, OMG fell from $3.42 to $3.30 in just five sessions. The downside is capped off by the $3.29 support wall and the 100-bar SMA ($3.19).
OMG/USD hourly chart
However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the network. Santiment’s "holders distribution" chart shows us that the whales have been on a buying spree. The number of addresses holding 100,000-1,000,000 tokens went up from 70 to 75 between October 8 and October 11. Similarly, the number of addresses holding 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 tokens rose from 19 to 20 over the last 24 hours.
OMG holders distribution
To conclude, multiple technicals have turned bearish for OMG, so a downward movement is expected. The $3.07 support wall has previously managed to keep the price up. However, if the bears manage to break below it, the next strong support lies at $2.77. Meanwhile, the whales are busy buying the dip, so it’s not all bad news for the plasma platform.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Fed urges US government to develop a digital currency
Robert Kaplan, president, and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has recently stated that it's critical to work on developing a digital currency. Kaplan is currently speaking at an event and is concerned about the next six months ...
Ethereum's 2.0 upgrade might be the catalyst for a new bull run
Data from Dune Analytics reveals that 52,801E TH have been sent to the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract over the past few days. This amounts to 10% of the 524,000 tokens threshold needed to launch the upgrade ...
OMG faces strong resistance barriers, bears aim to go below $3
After reaching a high of $4.11 on September 29, OmiseGO has dropped drastically to $2.77 on November 4. Since then, the price has found healthy support and managed to bounce up.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX faces repeated rejections at key resistance
Tron reached a high of $0.40 on September 3, TRX dropped to $0.025 over the next 18 days. Following that, the price trending in a narrow channel between $0.027 and $0.025, facing multiple ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.