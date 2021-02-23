The price of OMG/USD has formed a bullish chart formation.

Bulls can target the neckline of the formation for a 1:2/5 R/R.

The price of the cryptocurrency is testing the bull's commitments and there is a potential for a run back into daily resistance.

The following illustrates the synergy between the daily and hourly chart that can help to identify a trading opportunity in the use of harmonic chart patterns, such as the M and W formaitons.

Daily chart

The daily chart has formed an M-formation.

A trading strategy can be built around such bullish formations in expectations that the price will retest the neckline of the M-formation.

1-hour chart

As illustrated, the price has reached the entry-level which offers a 1:2.5 risk to reward setup in targeting the neckline of the daily chart's M-formation.