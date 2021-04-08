OMG Network Price Forecast: OMG awaits 52% run-up after 12% retracement

- OMG Network price is undergoing a temporary correction that could retest the $8 level.
- The MRI warns of an incoming cycle top suggesting a pullback around the corner.
- On-chain metrics show increased adoption and whale activity that justifies a bounce after 12% retracement.
The OMG Network price faces the threat of a reversal that could set the stage for enormous gains in the near future.
OMG Network price begins correction
The OMG Network price created two higher lows that formed a series of highs around the supply barrier at $7.97. If the swing points are joined using trend lines, an ascending triangle pattern evolves.
The technical formation is inherently bullish and projects a 52% upswing to $12.2, determined by adding the pivot high and low distance to the breakout point at $7.97.
On April 4, OMG broke out of the setup as it surged 40%. However, this uptrend halted as it faced a local top at $11.37. Since then, the OMG Network price has dropped nearly 20% and shows signs of continuing this downtrend.
The primary reason for such bearishness is the preemptive cycle top signal flashed by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) in the form of a yellow candlestick on the 12-hour chart. A potential close above $8.7 will trigger a reliable cycle top signal, which forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
In such a case, the ascending triangle’s base at $7.97 will serve as a stable demand barrier. Hence, investors need to keep a close eye on $8.7 and $7.97 levels since these levels are crucial in establishing a direction for the OMG price.
OMG/USDT 12-hour chart
Supporting the short-term retracement is Santiment’s 30-day MVRV model for the OMG Network price, which spiked to 30% and is on a pullback as well. This metric helps identify if the market participants are primarily experiencing a profit or loss.
For OMG, 30% seems a reliable cycle top signal since investors have booked profit around this level, creating price tops several times.
OMG MVRV 30-day chart
While the short-term picture does look bearish, the number of participants on the OMG Network seems to be rising while the whales go on an accumulation spree. Such a combination paints a bullish picture, suggesting that a bounce from the $7.97 level seems likely.
Based on IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, the demand barriers are stacked up to $7.98. Hence, a retracement beyond this level seems unlikely.
Further confirming the 52% uptrend is the lack of resistance levels up to $10.60, where roughly 68,000 addresses that previously purchased 4.36 million OMG tokens are “Out of the Money.”
During the reversal, the OMG Network price needs to surge past these levels to signify buyers’ strength.
OMG IOMAP chart
New addresses joining the OMG Network have increased by 100% over the last month. A total of 957 new market participants created new addresses, suggesting their interest in OMG at the current price levels.
OMG new addresses chart
Similarly, transactions worth $100,000 or more have skyrocketed by 2,400% in the last month. This surge serves as a proxy to high net worth investors’ investment in OMG.
OMG large transaction count chart
The bullish narrative for the OMG Network price relies solely on a bounce around the demand barrier at $7.97. A decisive close below $6.83 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
In such a scenario, the OMG Network price could slide 4.5% to $6.51.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Storj Price Prediction: STORJ faces uphill battle amid reversal
Storj price seems to have found support around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.28. A surge in bullish momentum here signals a reversal that could bring about a retest of the all-time high at $3.83. Transactional data reveals two critical levels may dampen the upswing pressure.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
Peter Thiel warns Bitcoin could be Chinese financial weapon to undermine the US dollar
Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel poses the question of whether Bitcoin will be used by China as a financial weapon. This comes at a time where China is rolling out its digital yuan. Thiel believes that China would want two global reserve currencies, neither being the US dollar.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon staring at a quick 18% decline
MATIC price’s advance of almost 3,400% from the January low was one of the greatest highlights in the cryptocurrency complex this year. The resulting correction from the March high has taken the shape of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.