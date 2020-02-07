- In March 2019, the hackers stole around $7 million in various cryptos from the DraginEx exchange.
- The group reportedly created a fake company and training bot to phish the exchange’s employees and access the funds.
According to Chainalysis reports, the North Korean hacking group called Lazarus has targeted many crypto exchanges last year. One of these attacks involved the hack of DragonEx exchange.
In March 2019, the hackers stole around $7 million in various cryptos from the exchange. Lazarus used a sophisticated phishing attack where they created a website and social media presence for a fake firm called WFC Proof. This supposed firm then created a realistic training bot, which was offered to the employees of DragonEx.
Although the software looked like a real training bot, it contained malware that could hijack the computer it infected. Later, the software was installed in a machine that had the private keys to DragonEx’s hot wallet. This enabled Lazarus to steal the funds. The hackers appeared to be well versed in cryptocurrencies and had issued an ironic warning asking people not to let anyone access personal private keys on the website.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls are poised for mega trend; $10,000 within reach
Bitcoin resumed the upside trend after a short period of consolidation and hit a new high of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,6720.
EOS/USD breaks free from the range; $5.00 on radars
EOS, now the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.2 billion, has gained over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $4.57 by press time.
Bitcoin bulls aim at $10,000; Ethereum stages an impressive rally
The cryptocurrency market is on fire with Bitcoin and all major altcoins growing sharply during earlu US hours.
XLM/USD goes ballistic
Stellar's XLM, the 13th largest digital coin with the current market value of $1.34 billion, has gained over 7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0700 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.