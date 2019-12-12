- While purchasing shoes, customers will be able to "unlock" these tokens and link them with their unique IDs to confirm ownership.
- Nike also suggested that token generation may be linked to the shoe sales.
Sports footwear firm Nike recently announced that it has obtained a patent to tokenize its shoes on the Ethereum blockchain. On December 10, in a document that was posted on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Nike stated that it's planning to generate unique IDs and create ERC 721 tokens for some shoes, dubbed CryptoKicks.
While purchasing shoes, customers will be able to "unlock" these tokens and link them with their unique IDs to confirm ownership. The token will be used as a representative of a digital shoe and to record the "genotype" data of a digital shoe. This information will include colors, specific attributes, styles and so on. The systems aims to facilitate a way to ensure the authenticity of the goods, as per the patent.
Prospective and current owners [...] may buy and sell digital assets through one or more blockchain ledgers operating on the decentralized computing system. [...] By way of example, and not limitation, a user may buy a new pair of highly sought after sneakers from a verified vendor who may provide authenticated provenance records for the sneakers. [...] After receiving the shoe box containing the purchased sneakers, the user scans the box UPC with a barcode scan feature in a sneakers app operating on the user's smartphone.
Nike also suggested that token generation may be linked to the shoe sales. This would also make way for verification of the scarcity of the shoes in circulation.
The patent read:
When a consumer buys a genuine pair of shoes a digital representation of a show may be generated, linked with the consumer, and assigned a cryptographic token, where the digital shoe and cryptographic token collectively represent a ‘CryptoKick.
When the apparel is sold, the ownership of the token can be passed alongside of the sold product. The property of those tokens would be managed in a dedicated app. The patent also suggests that the shoes can be bred.
Using the digital asset, the buyer is enabled to securely trade or sell the tangible pair of shoes, trade or sell the digital shoe, store the digital shoe in a cryptocurrency wallet or other digital blockchain locker, intermingle or "breed" the digital shoe with another digital shoe to create "shoe offspring," and, based on rules of acceptable shoe manufacturability, have the newly bred shoe offspring custom made as a new, tangible pair of shoes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Fear takes over the crypto market
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,151 (-0.72%), after yesterday's sudden late drop, dragging the market down as a whole. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $142.01 (-1.02%). Technically, the decline has been inoffensive but it is moving very close to critical levels.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD on a trip to the South; the next stop is $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been losing ground gradually. LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $43.40 at the time of writing.
Stellar stopped the airdrop worth of $120M due to hordes of fake accounts
Stellar Foundation decided to stop the airdrop and closed the registration of new participants. The company explained the decision by "hordes of fake people" who had started to come in the last week or so.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) in retreat as the team prepares for Agarata.
Ethereum Classic, now the 25th largest digital asset with the current market value of $436 million and an average daily trading volume of $769 million, has recovered from the recent low of $3.55 to trade at $3.75 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.