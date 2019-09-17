- A rootkit is being used by Skidmap to hide its cryptocurrency mining activities.
- Cryptojacking campaigns and ransomware attacks have increased by 29% in Q1 2019.
Augusto Remillano II and Jakub Urbanec recently announced in a Trend Micro post that they have come across new Linux malware. The analysts reported in the security intelligence blog that the malware loads malicious kernel modules to hide its cryptocurrency mining operations.
According to the analysts, a rootkit is being used by Skidmap to hide its cryptocurrency mining activities. It is a program that installs and executes code on a system without end-user consent or knowledge. This makes its malware components undetectable by the infected system’s monitoring tools. Apart from conducting a cryptojacking campaign, the malware reportedly provides attackers with “unfettered access” to the affected system. The analysts said:
“Skidmap also sets up a way to gain backdoor access to the machine and also replaces the system’s pam_unix.so file with its own malicious version. This malicious file accepts a specific password for any users, thus allowing the attackers to log in as any user in the machine.”
Cryptojacking is an industry term given to crypto-mining attacks that are carried out by installing malware to infect a computer. The malware is used to acquire access to a computer’s processing power for mining cryptocurrencies without letting the owner know. McAfee Labs, a cybersecurity company, released a threat report in August. The company pointed out a rise in cryptojacking campaigns and ransomware attacks in Q1 2019. According to the report, cryptojacking campaigns have increased by 29%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins niche improves with XRP pushing against barriers
The market expects the resolution to this bottleneck convinced that without Bitcoin's participation it will be difficult to consolidate gains in the Altcoin niche. But recent history does not support this theory.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin drifts lower within the current range
Bitcoin and all major altcoins have been a mixed picture during European hours on Tuesday. The total market capitalization stays edged towards to $265 billion, average daily trading increased to $57 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance retreated to 69.1%.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves within a short-term upside channel
Litecoin has retraced from Monday’s high of $73.86 to trade at $72.50 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.58 billion has been range-bound with bullish bias on Tuesday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls knock at $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $21.4 billion stopped within a whisker of critical $200.00 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.