TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

New Bitcoin whales face pressure as prices plunge below their cost basis

  • New Bitcoin whales realized over $1.3 billion in losses last week.
  • The purge of excessive and speculative leverage can lay the foundation for a structural recovery.
  • Bitcoin's ability to withstand the intense deleveraging suggests underlying accumulation from strong-conviction whales.
New Bitcoin whales face pressure as prices plunge below their cost basis
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin is down 2% on Tuesday as the market decline over the past few days has triggered massive loss realization from new whales.

New Bitcoin whales offload positions as prices slip below their cost basis

Following Bitcoin's decline and consolidation below $110,000 over the past few weeks, short-term holders with large balances — also known as new whales — have been under intense pressure.

This cohort has accelerated their selling pressure as prices have failed to sustain above their average cost basis of $110,000, resulting in heavy losses. Between November 4 and 9, new whales booked more than $1.3 billion in losses. This is one of the most aggressive selling streaks of 2025, according to CryptoQuant analyst MorenoDV in a Sunday note.

BTC Realized Profits by Whales. Source: CryptoQuant

"Sustained losses of this magnitude suggest forced selling or panic-driven exits, typically driven by leveraged positions being unwound or loss aversion among late entrants," wrote MorenoDV.

This is evident in the 11.3% drop in Bitcoin's open interest (OI) over the past 7 days. While such a decline triggers increased fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD), it presents a buying opportunity. The purge of excessive and speculative leverage could help lay the foundation for a structural recovery, another CryptoQuant analyst noted in a Tuesday report.

However, "the coming days will reveal whether this was a final shakeout or a prelude to deeper structural stress," MorenoDV added.

High conviction whales buy the dip as medium-sized holders' interest wanes

For now, Bitcoin's ability to withstand the intense deleveraging and loss realization without prices crashing heavily shows underlying accumulation from strong-conviction whales.

In the past week, "while Dolphins (100–1K BTC) drastically reduced their accumulation from 173.9828K BTC to 81.4535K BTC, Great Whales (>10K BTC) more than doubled their holdings, rising from 26.8767K BTC to 62.8957K BTC (+36.019K BTC)," analyst GugaOnChain wrote in a Sunday CryptoQuant report.

BTC Accumulation vs Distribution by all cohorts. Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin trades around $103,000, down 2% on Tuesday, as investors eye the $100,000 key level.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster bulls aim for breakout run as trading volume tops $3 trillion

Aster extends recovery on Wednesday as buying pressure resurfaces. Trading volume exceeds $3 trillion for the first time ever, but declining protocol fees and Open Interest suggest lower demand ahead.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively. 

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin steadies around $104,000 as consolidation likely to persist amid market uncertainty

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after being rejected from a key resistance level, suggesting a consolidation may continue in the near term.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions.