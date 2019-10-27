- NEO has been one of the best-performing altcoins.
- The upside momentum may fade away on approach to a strong barrier.
NEO, currently the 18th largest coin with the total market value of $689 million, is one of the best-performing coins out of top-20. NEO/USD hit the recent high at $9.90 and retreated to $9.80 by the time of writing. Despite the decrease, NEO is still 10% higher from this time on Saturday, and 5% higher from the beginning of Sunday.
NEO/USD, the technical picture
Looking technically, NEO/USD broke above the resistance created by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $9.30. This is a strong bullish signal that allowed for the upside trend to gain traction. Notably, NEO/USD moved above SMA100 daily for the first time since mid-July. Now that it is cleared, psychological $10.00 has come into focus. A sustainable move above this handle will open up the way towards SMA200 daily at $11.00.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the above-mentioned SMA100. It is followed by SMA50 daily on approach to $8.00. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards $7.40 (the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart).
NEO/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
