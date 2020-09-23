Flamingo (FLM) is a full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the NEO blockchain.

Flaming.Finance will launch on September 25, allowing users to stake NEO and other coins to receive FLM tokens.

The Flaming project announced its launch back in August when NEO saw another 15% surge. Binance will be launching the FLM staking pool on September 27 and list the token one day later. There are only two supported pools, BNB and BUSD; however, the Flamingo website itself will allow NEO staking.

NEO/USD daily chart

NEO is one of the few cryptocurrencies to hold its daily uptrend and has been outperforming the rest of the coins since September. The price is currently fighting to climb above the 12-EMAat $21.52 after a 15% surge in the past 24 hours.

The next most important level of resistance is right at around $22. The MACD did turn bearish but could flip bullish again in the short-term considering the recent shift in momentum. The nearest support level was established at $18.60, followed by $15.93.

NEO/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart has clearly flipped in favor of the bulls after climbing above the 12-EMA. The MACD just turned bullish, and the RSIC has finally bounced after being overextended for more than one day.

However, in the short-term, the price of NEO could go back down and re-test the 12-EMA at $20.63 before the next leg up towards $22.

Traders need to look at the $22 resistance level as the key for NEO to re-test the 2020-high and $20.63 as the most critical support level in the short-term.