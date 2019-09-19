The Preview1 gives insight into the architectural changes and some significant updates in NEO3.

NEO founder says that the Preview1 helps in delivering large-scale commercial applications.

In a recent press release, NEO Global Development (NGD) announced the release of NEO3 Preview1 build. Though the official release of NEO3 is not until next year, the Preview1 gives information about the architectural changes and some significant updates.



Erik Zhang, NEO Founder, said:

"Through the NEO3 Preview1 pilot, we've advanced forwards towards our goal of delivering large-scale commercial applications — something which I believe is of critical importance for achieving a smart economy as well as next-gen Internet. Moving forward, we aim to further accelerate NEO3's development to overcome current roadblocks and deliver unmatched stability, throughput, and an optimized developer experience."

Chinese blockchain platform Ontology and NEO are reportedly planning a partnership to create an interoperable protocol in a bid to spur development of the next-generation Internet. This platform is expected to boost both companies.



