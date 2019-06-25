NEO acquires 20-year Microsoft veteran software engineer

Harry Pierson's primary goal at NEO will be to focus on developer tools for the NEO platform.

NEO announced last month that they are launching a new $100-million push to promote adoption.

Harry Pierson, a veteran software engineer who has worked for 20 years at Microsoft, announced that he is joining NEO. During his time at Microsoft, Pierson has worked as a senior project manager on the IronPython team and the xlang project, which he calls "a cross-language, cross-compiler, and cross-platform generalization of Windows Runtime's language projection technology."

In his blog, he wrote:

“I'm joining NEO Global Development's brand new Seattle office (which is really in Redmond). NEO is a community-driven open source project delivering the technical underpinnings for the Smart Economy. NEO Global Development (aka NGD) is the technical R&D arm of the NEO Foundation, the NEO project's governing body. I'm going to be the Chief Architect for the Seattle office.”

“While developer experience will be my primary focus, I also expect to pitch in on the core NEO platform. NEO 3.0 development is already in full swing. Core platform might not be my focus, but platform capabilities and developer experience go hand in hand. I’m sure I’ll have plenty of opportunity to contribute to the core as we work towards our 3.0 release.”

Another ex-Microsoft executive, John deVadoss, leads NEO's new Seattle office. Pierson noted that he has worked for deVadoss before and he is looking forward to working with him again. This is the latest in a string of positive action being taken by NEO. Last month, they announced that they are launching a new $100-million push to promote adoption on their smart contract platform.