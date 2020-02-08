MoneyGram is now using Ripple’s ODL in five payment corridors across the globe.

On-Demand Liquidity or ODL is presently live with the US dollar, the euro, the Mexican peso, the Philippine peso, and the Australian dollar.

The international payment remittance platform, MoneyGram, is now using Ripple’s XRP-powered cross-border payment solution, On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), in five payment corridors across the globe.

In a Ripple webinar, Asheesh Birla, Ripple’s senior vice president of product management, talked about the progress Ripple is making with their corporate partners.

[Bitso] moved $18 million of remittance through XRP in the final weeks of December and that’s been growing at 15-20% per week. For MoneyGram, they’re now live in five corridors using On-Demand Liquidity. And now, 10% of their US to Mexico [corridor], which is their largest corridor, is moving over to XRP and ODL.

According to Ginger Baker, Ripple’s senior director of product, the XRP-based ODL is presently live with the US dollar, the euro, the Mexican peso, the Philippine peso, and the Australian dollar. Ripple added the Australian dollar towards the end of 2019.



