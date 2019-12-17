  • Like the other major cryptos Monero is struggling on Tuesday.
  • The price is headed to the 46.10 main support area.

XMR/USD Daily Chart

The daily chart is looking very bearish at present.

Continuous lower highs and lower lows have been made.

Now the main support of 46.10 is being tested so we are at a pivotal point.

The volume is looking light so maybe the market is not behind the move lower.

If it breaks on big volume then things can change. 

 

Monero analysis

Additional Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 46.5767
Today Daily Change -2.6707
Today Daily Change % -5.42
Today daily open 49.2474
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.5379
Daily SMA50 57.0439
Daily SMA100 59.9948
Daily SMA200 74.1328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 51.1548
Previous Daily Low 48.3865
Previous Weekly High 55.2175
Previous Weekly Low 52.1471
Previous Monthly High 67.1081
Previous Monthly Low 45.918
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 49.444
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.0973
Daily Pivot Point S1 48.0377
Daily Pivot Point S2 46.8279
Daily Pivot Point S3 45.2693
Daily Pivot Point R1 50.806
Daily Pivot Point R2 52.3646
Daily Pivot Point R3 53.5744

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin technical analysis: Examining the plunge below $7,000

Bitcoin technical analysis: Examining the plunge below $7,000

BTC/USD has fallen below the $7,000 mark, which was a key psychological level. The four-hour BTC/USD market is trending in a downward channel formation. Chainalysis released a report stating that a massive Ponzi scam triggered the drop below the $7,000-level.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday

Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday

ETH/USD had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $142.65 to $132.70, dropping by 7%. This Tuesday, the price has fallen further to $131.94 and is trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band - indicating that ...

More Ethereum News

XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines

XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines

Ripple painfully thrust through the critical support areas at $0.2200, $0.2100, and $0.2000. The technical picture for XRP is bearish, but the shrinking volatility hints ...

More Ripple News

LTC/USD breakdown infiltrates $40 support as focus shifts to $30

LTC/USD breakdown infiltrates $40 support as focus shifts to $30

Litecoin battered bulls scatter into hibernation; selling activity intensifies under $40. Oversold conditions in both the long term and short term timeframes suggest ...

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location