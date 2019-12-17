Like the other major cryptos Monero is struggling on Tuesday.

The price is headed to the 46.10 main support area.

XMR/USD Daily Chart

The daily chart is looking very bearish at present.

Continuous lower highs and lower lows have been made.

Now the main support of 46.10 is being tested so we are at a pivotal point.

The volume is looking light so maybe the market is not behind the move lower.

If it breaks on big volume then things can change.

Additional Levels