Monero technical analysis: Bulls and bears cancel each other out over the last five days

  • XMR/USD charts six straight bearish 4-hour sessions after charting death cross pattern.
  • The relative strength index (RSI) indicator of the hourly chart has entered the oversold zone.

XMR/USD daily chart

XMR/USD has so far gone down from $86.25 to $82.15 this Wednesday. In the process, the bulls and bears have canceled each other out over the last five days. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve has crossed over the SMA 50, and are trending above the price chart. The Elliot oscillator shows decreasing bullish sessions.

XMR/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour XMR/USD chart shows that the SMA 200 and has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting a death cross pattern. Ever since then, XMR/USD has broken below the upward trending line and charted six straight bearish sessions. During these six sessions, the price of XMR/USD has fallen from $88.75 to $82.25. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows three straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.

XMR/USD hourly chart

The hourly XMR/USD shows that the price has gone up to $90.15, where it met resistance and dropped down to $82.15. The second last price session broke past the red Ichimoku cloud and the support provided by the SMA 200 curve. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has entered the oversold zone.

Key Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 82.2261
Today Daily Change -3.8019
Today Daily Change % -4.42
Today daily open 86.028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 88.1548
Daily SMA50 87.2259
Daily SMA100 90.1833
Daily SMA200 73.8124
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.2689
Previous Daily Low 84.3725
Previous Weekly High 92.8427
Previous Weekly Low 74.0946
Previous Monthly High 108.6298
Previous Monthly Low 71.8863
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 87.0069
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 88.6344
Daily Pivot Point S1 83.1774
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.3268
Daily Pivot Point S3 76.281
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.0737
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.1195
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.9701

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

