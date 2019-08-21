Monero technical analysis: Bulls and bears cancel each other out over the last five days

XMR/USD charts six straight bearish 4-hour sessions after charting death cross pattern.

The relative strength index (RSI) indicator of the hourly chart has entered the oversold zone.

XMR/USD daily chart

XMR/USD has so far gone down from $86.25 to $82.15 this Wednesday. In the process, the bulls and bears have canceled each other out over the last five days. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve has crossed over the SMA 50, and are trending above the price chart. The Elliot oscillator shows decreasing bullish sessions.

XMR/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour XMR/USD chart shows that the SMA 200 and has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting a death cross pattern. Ever since then, XMR/USD has broken below the upward trending line and charted six straight bearish sessions. During these six sessions, the price of XMR/USD has fallen from $88.75 to $82.25. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows three straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.

XMR/USD hourly chart

The hourly XMR/USD shows that the price has gone up to $90.15, where it met resistance and dropped down to $82.15. The second last price session broke past the red Ichimoku cloud and the support provided by the SMA 200 curve. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has entered the oversold zone.

Key Levels

XMR/USD Overview Today last price 82.2261 Today Daily Change -3.8019 Today Daily Change % -4.42 Today daily open 86.028 Trends Daily SMA20 88.1548 Daily SMA50 87.2259 Daily SMA100 90.1833 Daily SMA200 73.8124 Levels Previous Daily High 91.2689 Previous Daily Low 84.3725 Previous Weekly High 92.8427 Previous Weekly Low 74.0946 Previous Monthly High 108.6298 Previous Monthly Low 71.8863 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 87.0069 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 88.6344 Daily Pivot Point S1 83.1774 Daily Pivot Point S2 80.3268 Daily Pivot Point S3 76.281 Daily Pivot Point R1 90.0737 Daily Pivot Point R2 94.1195 Daily Pivot Point R3 96.9701



