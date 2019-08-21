Monero technical analysis: Bulls and bears cancel each other out over the last five days

- XMR/USD charts six straight bearish 4-hour sessions after charting death cross pattern.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator of the hourly chart has entered the oversold zone.
XMR/USD daily chart
XMR/USD has so far gone down from $86.25 to $82.15 this Wednesday. In the process, the bulls and bears have canceled each other out over the last five days. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve has crossed over the SMA 50, and are trending above the price chart. The Elliot oscillator shows decreasing bullish sessions.
XMR/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour XMR/USD chart shows that the SMA 200 and has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, charting a death cross pattern. Ever since then, XMR/USD has broken below the upward trending line and charted six straight bearish sessions. During these six sessions, the price of XMR/USD has fallen from $88.75 to $82.25. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows three straight bearish sessions of increasing intensity.
XMR/USD hourly chart
The hourly XMR/USD shows that the price has gone up to $90.15, where it met resistance and dropped down to $82.15. The second last price session broke past the red Ichimoku cloud and the support provided by the SMA 200 curve. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has entered the oversold zone.
Key Levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.2261
|Today Daily Change
|-3.8019
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.42
|Today daily open
|86.028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.1548
|Daily SMA50
|87.2259
|Daily SMA100
|90.1833
|Daily SMA200
|73.8124
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.2689
|Previous Daily Low
|84.3725
|Previous Weekly High
|92.8427
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.0946
|Previous Monthly High
|108.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.8863
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.0069
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.6344
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.1774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.3268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.1195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.9701
