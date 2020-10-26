Monero Price Prediction: XMR targeting $100 after seemingly forming a double top

- XMR is trading at $131.54 after hitting a robust resistance level at $139.
- On the 12-hour chart, the price seems to have established a double top.
XMR is up by 13% in the past five days and has confirmed uptrends on the daily chart and the 12-hour chart. Monero is currently ranked 14th by market capitalization, with $2.32 billion.
Monero facing a potential rejection towards $100
On the 12-hour chart, the price of XMR got rejected at $139, forming what seems to be a double top currently. On top of that, the TD sequential indicator presented a sell signal, which also happened on October 12, the other head of the double top.
XMR/USDT 12-hour chart
Validation and continuation of this sell signal can easily drive the price of XMR down to the 50-SMA at $120 and as low as $100. The MACD is slowly turning bearish, and selling pressure is mounting on XMR.
XMR bulls still holding short-term time frames
The 4-hour chart is still in favor of the bulls as the uptrend continues intact. The 50-SMA and the 100-SMA are acting as healthy support levels at around $125. The RSI was overextended for a brief period of time but has cooled off significantly.
XMR/USDT 4-hour chart
The most critical resistance level is $139, where the double top seems to be formed. A breakout above this point would be crucial and likely to push the price of XMR towards $300 as there is very little resistance to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple CEO takes the moral high ground around politics, while XRP struggles to break out
Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, has recently stated that tech companies have an obligation to solve societal problems. Garlinghouse was responding to comments made by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who caused a massive wave of criticism due to his remarks about not engaging in social and political issues.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA poised for a steep correction despite the current uptrend
Cardano had a notable slip from $0.11 to a low of $0.101 on October 19, before finally recovering two days later. Unfortunately, it seems that the digital asset has crashed again, breaking the last support level established on October 19.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI flashes buy signal targeting $3.3 in the short-term
Uniswap continues trading in a downtrend and inside the daily descending parallel channel. The digital asset is slowly approaching the bottom at $2.7 while bulls try to push it above the upper trendline.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised for small correction before a major run to $15,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $13,000; however, further growth seems to be limited. The pioneer digital coin hit the recent high of $13,361 on October 25 and retreated to $13,110 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.