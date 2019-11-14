Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in an upward channel formation

- XMR/USD is floating above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.
- The RSI indicator is trending around 62.15.
XMR/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation, despite having a bearish start to the day. So far this Thursday, XMR/USD has gone down from $65.50 to $65. This follows a heavily bullish Wednesday wherein Monero went up from $62.25 to $65.25. The hourly breakdown of Wednesday and Thursday shows us that XMR/USD bulls managed to bounce off intraday support at $62. The price gathered enough momentum to go up to $65.50, before settling around $65.
XMR/USD daily chart
The daily price is floating around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions following six straight red sessions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 62.15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
