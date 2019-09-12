Monero leads the major cryptocurrencies in declines after shedding at least 3% in the Asian session on Thursday.

Monero is pressing down after filing to clear $74 level resistance; downtrend is likely to test $70.00 support.

Technical indicators are currently adjusting to the reversal motion hinting that more declines will dominance the coming sessions.

The bear action is in full swing mode at least for Monero. With declines rising as high as 3% during the Asian trading session on Thursday, XMR is the leader among the biggest losers. After opening the session at $74.2199, the bears thrust Monero further down to lows around $71.97. The high formed at $74.44 immediately after the opening session is now in the rearview as the crypto seeks to explore more of the downside.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, Monero managed to force a reversal on finding balance at the main trendline support. The recovery stepped past the resistance at $74 but failed to test the simple moving average resistances. The SMA 100 is hindering growth at $75.032 while SMA 200 is standing in the way at $75.31. The ongoing reversal broke below another intermediate trendline (dotted) and is likely to retest $70 if the downtrend continues.

Technical indicators are currently adjusting to the reversal motion. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is heading south after breaking the ascending pattern. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has been barred from accessing the positive region even though it has forged a recovery from -0.8351. The growing bearish divergence is a key signal for the rising selling influence.

XMR/USD 1-hour chart