- XMR/USD is trending in levels not seen since August 2019.
- The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 200.
XMR/USD daily chart
XMR/USD has jumped from $89.75 to $93.25 in the early hours of Wednesday. The last time Monero was priced around this level was back in August 2019. XMR/USD is trending in an upward channel formation and above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened to accommodate for the rise in price. The RSI indicator is trending inside the overbought zone, while both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator show increasing bullish sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
