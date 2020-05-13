- Monero trades 5.42% higher on Wednesday outperforming the crypto majors.
- The major resistance for the bulls stands at 68.265 and a break would mean a new wave high.
XMR/USD 1-hour chart
Monero has been trading well in recent session and on Wednesday pushed over 5% higher. The price has now broken the red trendline on the chart and looks set to hit the green resistance zone at 65.82. Beyond that, the high on the chart stands at 67.67 and the bulls will be looking to take this out to test the psychological 70.00 zone.
Looking at the indicators, one potential problem could be the lack of volume. The volume on the sell-side seems much larger than the buying volume at the moment. The relative strength index indicator is also in a overbought position and this indicates there could be a small pullback. Lastly, one positive is the price holding above the 200 and 55 moving averages. This will be looked as bullish and if the price does drop they could act as support zones.
Additional levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.7797
|Today Daily Change
|3.3432
|Today Daily Change %
|5.44
|Today daily open
|61.4365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.761
|Daily SMA50
|56.4473
|Daily SMA100
|61.5748
|Daily SMA200
|59.3694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.1407
|Previous Daily Low
|59.1937
|Previous Weekly High
|65.8981
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.3825
|Previous Monthly High
|68.4603
|Previous Monthly Low
|46.6161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.0149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.3194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.7065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.9766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.7595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.6536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.8706
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.6006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
