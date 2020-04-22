  • Monero trades nearly 3% higher on Wednesday as crypto sentiment improves.
  • The price is moving closer to the 200 simple moving average which has been rejected twice.

XMR/USD daily chart

Monero is having a good session on Wednesday and trades nearly 3% higher. The price is now heading toward the 200 day simple moving average (SMA) which has been used as resistance twice recently. It seems that this pair like the 200 SMA as you can see on the chart it has worked to good effect on a few occasions.

Looking at some of the other indicators now, the relative strength index indicator has moved above the 50 mid-line and there is still space to move higher as it is not in the overbought territory just yet. If the price does beak lower the next key support lies at the 50.00 level. On the topside, if the SMA does break then 64.00 looks like a pretty strong resistance.

XMR 200 moving average

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 56.8616
Today Daily Change 1.5605
Today Daily Change % 2.82
Today daily open 55.3011
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.1552
Daily SMA50 50.8594
Daily SMA100 62.6345
Daily SMA200 58.7214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 55.8692
Previous Daily Low 54.1731
Previous Weekly High 57.4679
Previous Weekly Low 51.0848
Previous Monthly High 70.2655
Previous Monthly Low 26.0055
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.2213
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.821
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.3597
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.4184
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.6636
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.0558
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.8106
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.7519

 

 

