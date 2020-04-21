Monero Price Analysis: XMR is stuck between a rock and a hard place

  • Monero trades just under 1% higher but needs some momentum. 
  • The price is now moving into a consolidation phase between 52.00 and 60.00.

XMR/USD 4-hour chart

Monero still has a bullish chart structure posting higher highs and higher lows. The key level on the downside is now 51.07 as if it breaks it will break the bullish trend and print a lower low wave. On the upside, the previous wave high at 60.00 is the most important level for the bulls as if that resistance breaks it will ensure the uptrend continues. 

Looking closer at the technical indicators, the relative strength index has moved into a lower zone under the 50 mid-line. The price is also under the 55 exponential moving average which is a bearish sign but the pair is still above the 200 simple moving average. In terms of the key Fibonacci levels, the strongest one looks like the 50% area. It aligns with some previous support and resistance area which gives it even more importance. 

Monero chart pattern

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 55.4326
Today Daily Change 0.5120
Today Daily Change % 0.93
Today daily open 54.9206
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.8159
Daily SMA50 51.1285
Daily SMA100 62.6732
Daily SMA200 58.7256
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.4271
Previous Daily Low 54.1004
Previous Weekly High 57.4679
Previous Weekly Low 51.0848
Previous Monthly High 70.2655
Previous Monthly Low 26.0055
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.7532
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.7743
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.205
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.4894
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.8783
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.5316
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.1427
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.8583

 

 

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD resilient at $6,800 as oil and stocks topple

Bitcoin price has found balance following a brief free-fall from last week’s highs around $7,341. Moreover, the crypto is staying above the 50-day SMA as a show of strength in the market where bears are threatening to bring ...

XRP/USD bulls stay in control as upward trending line holds strong

XRP/USD went up from $0.1834 to $0.1847, as the bulls remained in control of the market. The price bounced off the support provided by the upward trending line and broke above the SMA 50 curve.

ETH/USD price action remains sluggish as bulls and bears cancel each other out

ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $172.75 as the price managed to break above the SMA 200 curve. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum ...

Monero Price Analysis: XMR is stuck between a rock and a hard place

Monero still has a bullish chart structure posting higher highs and higher lows. The key level on the downside is now 51.07 as if it breaks it will break the bullish trend and print a lower low wave.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000. 

