  • Monero trades 6% higher as the whole crypto space catches a bid.
  • The pair also broke the psychological 60.00 level.

XMR/USD 4-hour chart

Monero has pushed 6% higher and this ensured the uptrend continued. The key event of the day was the break of the psychological 60.00 level. If this rally is sustained then the next resistance level on the upside comes at 65.00. Beyond that, the blue horizontal line at 70.00 is the next level on the upside. 

Looking at the indicators, the price is now trading comfortably above the 55 and 200 moving averages. The relative strength index is now in the overbought zone which could indicate a short term pullback is on the cards. Unfortunately, the volume has not risen to records seen in the past as this would be a great confirmation of the trend. That said, the trend is still moving higher and making higher highs and higher lows so long may it continue and higher levels seem to be on the horizon.

Monero takes out 60.00

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 60.3674
Today Daily Change 3.3646
Today Daily Change % 5.90
Today daily open 57.0028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.4723
Daily SMA50 50.6791
Daily SMA100 62.6249
Daily SMA200 58.7246
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.4041
Previous Daily Low 54.8053
Previous Weekly High 57.4679
Previous Weekly Low 51.0848
Previous Monthly High 70.2655
Previous Monthly Low 26.0055
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.4114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.7981
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.4041
Daily Pivot Point S2 53.8053
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.8053
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.0028
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.0028
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.6015

 

 

