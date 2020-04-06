  • Monero has pushed toward the 60.00 area on Monday as bullishness kicks in.
  • There is a firm channel on the 4-hour chart that has been well respected.

XMR/USD 4-hour chart

Monero has been bullish inline with the rest of the crypto world on Monday. The price has recently just stalled ahead of the psychological 60.00 level. The market is making consecutive higher highs and higher lows. The red resistance line is from a higher timeframe and was used as a decent support and resistance zone in the past. The next level up is at 65.30 and again is a very important historical level.

On the downside, The blue 55 EMA could be used as support. That level is very close to the green zone which is a level from one of the previous wave highs. Naturally, it is also pretty close to the 50.00 level. The RSI indicator is in the overbought area and now looks to be turning lower. This could indicate the market will be in for a short term reversal before the trend continues.

Monero Price Analysis

Additional levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 58.1882
Today Daily Change 4.9119
Today Daily Change % 9.22
Today daily open 53.2763
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.8363
Daily SMA50 57.4427
Daily SMA100 62.1186
Daily SMA200 59.4461
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.2973
Previous Daily Low 52.7212
Previous Weekly High 54.3515
Previous Weekly Low 43.8817
Previous Monthly High 70.2655
Previous Monthly Low 26.0055
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.3233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.6953
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.5659
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.8555
Daily Pivot Point S3 50.9898
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.1421
Daily Pivot Point R2 55.0078
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.7182

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD approaches $7,000, bulls may be disappointed once again

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD approaches $7,000, bulls may be disappointed once again

BTC/USD resumed the upside trend after a consolidation around $6,700 during the weekend. At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $6,930 and the upside momentum is gaining traction.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD may return to $0.1800 before another bullish assault

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD may return to $0.1800 before another bullish assault

XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1850 with 2.6% of gains since the start of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion has been moving within a strong bullish trend amid expanding volatility. 

More Ripple News

ETH/USD leaves $154.00 behind, no reversal in sight

ETH/USD leaves $154.00 behind, no reversal in sight

ETH/USD jumped above $154.00 after the bulls managed to clear psychological $150.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 7% since the beginning of the day and 5% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.

More Ethereum News

Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos remain on track to post weekly gains

Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos remain on track to post weekly gains

Ethereum (ETH/USD) failed to hold above $150 earlier in the week but is still up 15.4% on a weekly basis at $143.50. $150 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of mid-March fall) aligns as the first critical resistance followed by $153.50 (Mar. 20 high).

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location