- Monero has pushed toward the 60.00 area on Monday as bullishness kicks in.
- There is a firm channel on the 4-hour chart that has been well respected.
XMR/USD 4-hour chart
Monero has been bullish inline with the rest of the crypto world on Monday. The price has recently just stalled ahead of the psychological 60.00 level. The market is making consecutive higher highs and higher lows. The red resistance line is from a higher timeframe and was used as a decent support and resistance zone in the past. The next level up is at 65.30 and again is a very important historical level.
On the downside, The blue 55 EMA could be used as support. That level is very close to the green zone which is a level from one of the previous wave highs. Naturally, it is also pretty close to the 50.00 level. The RSI indicator is in the overbought area and now looks to be turning lower. This could indicate the market will be in for a short term reversal before the trend continues.
Additional levels
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.1882
|Today Daily Change
|4.9119
|Today Daily Change %
|9.22
|Today daily open
|53.2763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|45.8363
|Daily SMA50
|57.4427
|Daily SMA100
|62.1186
|Daily SMA200
|59.4461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|54.2973
|Previous Daily Low
|52.7212
|Previous Weekly High
|54.3515
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.8817
|Previous Monthly High
|70.2655
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.0055
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.3233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53.6953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.5659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.8555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.9898
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.1421
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|55.0078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.7182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
