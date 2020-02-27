MicroWorkerts is a micro-tasking service with 1.5 million workers.

MicroWorkers is using Ontology to improve its micro-tasking service, especially for tasks aiding artificial intelligence.

The collaboration will also help MicroWorkers provide quick and low-fee payments to some of its users.

MicroWorkers, a micro-tasking service has entered a partnership with Ontology to enhance payment processes and identification by using blockchain. MicroWorkers has 1.5 million workers on its platform. Ontology describes itself as a “high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform.”

The collaboration will help MicroWorkers provide quick and low-fee payments to some of its users. The service will employ Ontology’s on-chain identification system, giving workers control over their account history and reputation data.

Ontology Business Development Lead Gloria Wu said:

Ontology’s demonstrated performance and reputation tools are a perfect fit for task and freelancing marketplaces which are open global platforms where participants need to get paid and to prove and re-use their reputation data.

MicroWorkers is mostly used to improve AI-driven algorithms, like those developed by Microsoft, Google, Tencent and ByteDance. Freelancers using the platform complete small tasks like grouping images or using an app for training these algorithms. “Global demand for AI-training and human-in-the-loop task work is booming in 2020,” said MicroWorkers CEO Nhatvi Nguyen.

By leveraging Ontology, MicroWorkers can better satisfy the demands arising from AI. Nguyen added: