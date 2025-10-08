Binance Coin (BNB) trades slightly below $1,300 on Wednesday, underpinning steady interest in the centralized exchange (CEX) native token.

The majority of assets in the broader cryptocurrency market appear stable at the time of writing, after facing sharp declines the previous day, mirroring Bitcoin's (BTC) pullback from its all-time high of around $126,199.

Binance's YZi Lab launches $1 billion builder fund

YZi Labs, Binance's venture capital arm, has announced a $1 billion builder fund, seeking to deepen its commitment to project founders in the BNB ecosystem. The announcement on Wednesday stated that the fund will primarily support innovations ranging from trading, real-world assets (RWAs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Decentralised Finance (DeFi), payments and wallets on the BNB Chain.

"YZi Labs is committed to leveraging the BNB Ecosystem as the backbone for humanity's new scaling laws: Web3 for democratized access and ownership, AI to enhance human potential, and biotech to improve quality of life," YZi Labs stated on X.

The unveiling of the builder fund comes at a time when the BNB Chain is experiencing a surge in key on-chain metrics, including 26 million daily transactions, ranking as the leading protocol in decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume and daily active users.

BNB Smart Chain daily transactions | Source: Bsc Scan

The performance of the BNB price over the last few weeks, reaching a new record high of $1,350 on Tuesday, reflects the surge in on-chain activity. BNB has also surpassed Ripple (XRP) to become the third-largest digital asset, with a market capitalization of $183 billion, according to CoinGecko.

"BNB's climb into the top three by market cap reflects both the maturity and fragility of the current crypto cycle, signaling a shift toward ecosystem-driven growth while also flashing signs of overheating," Jamie Elkaleh, CMO at Bitget Wallet, told FXStreet in a written statement.

Technical outlook: BNB bulls eye higher support

BNB trades slightly below $1,300 on Tuesday after correcting from its record high. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 76 indicates slightly overheated market conditions, which could see BNB extend the pullback. Hence, traders should be cautiously optimistic and watch out for the RSI's potential retreat into the bullish region below 70.

Key areas of interest include $1,237, which was tested as resistance on Monday, and $1,137, which was tested as support on Sunday.

BNB/USDT daily chart

Still, a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has been sustained since October 2, reinforcing the short-term bullish outlook. If traders increase risk exposure, a recovery above $1,300 cannot be ruled out, which could also increase the chances of the up leg extending above $1,350.