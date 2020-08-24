Ethereum wallet MetaMask has adopted a new software license.

The license will protect the wallet from “free-riders.”

MetaMask will be free to users, but some forks must license the code.

Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask has recently announced that it has migrated its open-source code under a new limited license. In a blog post, the firm explained that despite open-source software solving many shared problems, “fair compensation for the maintenance of these community goods remains a problem."

MetaMask has now adopted a “tiered proprietary license,” leaving behind its previous permissive MIT license. The new license will help prevent commercial entities (with more than 10,000 monthly active users) from using its software for free. MetaMask noted that the new license will protect it from "free-riders or upstream competitors from exerting monopolistic control."

Jacob Cantele, MetaMask's Head of Product, took to Twitter to announce the news.

Starting today, we at MetaMask will be publishing our work under a new license. For end users and application developers, this will not have any impact, but it helps us protect our long term sustainability.

https://t.co/w8z8uXbE4a — MetaMask (@metamask_io) August 20, 2020




