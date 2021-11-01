MATIC price ready for 67% rally as Polygon reveals bullish intentions

- MATIC price is preparing for a 67% climb as revealed by a bullish chart pattern.
- Polygon bulls appear to be catching their breath before the rally resumes.
- The layer-2 token may face a series of obstacles before the optimistic target is reached.
MATIC price appears to be consolidating as the bulls catch their breath during the uptrend. Polygon has formed a massively bullish chart pattern that suggests that the layer two token is yet to climb another 67%, forming a new all-time high.
MATIC price rally is not over yet
MATIC price has printed a bull pennant pattern on the daily chart, indicating that Polygon is ready for a massive rally after slicing above the chart pattern’s upper boundary on October 24.
The optimistic target given by the prevailing technical pattern signals a 99% rally from the topside trend line of the bull pennant toward $3.13, surpassing its record high at $2.69.
Currently, the bulls are attempting to secure a foothold before its next ascent, as MATIC price hovers around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement support level at $1.89.
MATIC/USDT daily chart
However, the Arms Index (TRIN), which gauges overall market sentiment, suggests significantly more sellers than buyers in the market. MATIC price could continue consolidating and discovering reliable support before its climb toward $3.
IntotheBlock’s In/Out of Money Around Price (IOMAP) model indicates that Polygon would face substantial resistance nearby at $1.91, the price where 6,110 addresses purchased 54.35 million MATIC. Additional obstacles for Polygon will emerge at $1.97, where 3,480 addresses bought 40.74 million MATIC, then at $2.03, where 173 addresses purchased 47.94 million MATIC.
MATIC IOMAP
The following obstacles for MATIC price are at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.24, then at the all-time high at $2.69.
If selling pressure were to increase, Polygon would discover its first line of defense at $1.80, where 4.16 addresses purchased 49.2 million MATIC, according to the IOMAP model. The next sturdiest support level appears to be at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), coinciding with the largest cluster of token holders, with 10,560 addresses that purchased over 133 million Polygon at an average price of $1.63.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price ready for 67% rally as Polygon reveals bullish intentions
MATIC price appears to be consolidating as the bulls catch their breath during the uptrend. Polygon has formed a massively bullish chart pattern that suggests that the layer two token is yet to climb another 67%, forming a new all-time high.
Litecoin price to hit $300 if LTC bulls can overcome this hurdle
Litecoin price is in a tough spot as technicals hint at a bullish outlook if the altcoin can manage to close above one particular hurdle. However, on-chain metrics indicate that an ascent would be an uphill battle. Therefore, investors need to be careful with taking on LTC.
Polkadot price to provide last buy opportunity before DOT hits $100
Polkadot price saw a consistent upswing over the past month. However, this rally might cost DOT in the short term as it resulted in the formation of a bearish pattern. Therefore, investors should expect a minor pullback, acting as a buying opportunity ...
XRP sales soared by 211% last quarter, but Ripple trading volume plunged by 50%
All XRP sales in Q3 2021 were attributed to its ODL service, which marked a record quarter. Ripple sold $491.74 million in XRP in the third quarter of this year. However, XRP trading volume plunged 50% in the same quarter, as the token loses directional bias.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.