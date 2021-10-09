MATIC price holds more gains as Polygon still targets $1.60

MATIC price action has broken above the 55-day SMA, paving the way for further gains.

New and additional positions will be added in favor of long positions in MATIC price action.

Expect acceleration of the bull run once $1.57 is broken to the upside.

Polygon (MATIC) price action has been trading higher as bulls jumped on the entry points offered near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and $1.06 in the past few weeks. MATIC bulls ook out the 55-day SMA and the monthly pivot, around $1.40. Further gains to come in MATIC price action as $1.57 is the first level to see some profit-taking.

MATIC price break above $1.57 spells acceleration of the bull run

MATIC price favors the bulls as price action bulls have had a few excellent entry points near $1.07 with a historical level from the first week of September and the weeks after that in the false breaks below the 200-day SMA. MATIC price action was able to provide some bullish signals by making higher highs each time. This attracts new buyers each time a new profit level has been reached.

MATIC price action will now see new buyers coming in as the 55-day SMA has been broken to the upside. The next phase is some profit-taking that will occur near $1.57. If MATIC price action can withstand some profit-taking, expect new buyers to step in and ramp up price action further towards $1.75 quite quickly. Should market sentiment remain risk-on for some weeks, and provide some favorable tailwinds, $2.50 could be the icing on the cake for the bulls.





MATIC/USD weekly chart

If MATIC price action starts to fade and market sentiment next week would take a turn for the worse, expect a quick reversal towards $1.02. As the 200-day SMA has already done its duty twice, it is not sure it will see bulls entering at the same volume and willingness for the third time. Rather expect a squeeze towards $0.8, with the monthly S1 support level as a supporting element.







