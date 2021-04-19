MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon poised for further losses after key level break

- On the 1-hour chart, Polygon has lost a critical support level.
- The digital asset had a breakdown from an ascending parallel channel.
- The long-term momentum has shifted in favor of the bears.
MATIC price had a colossal 44% sell-off in the past week. Although the entire cryptocurrency market faces significant selling pressure, Polygon was one of the most affected coins.
MATIC price could slip even lower
On the 1-hour chart, MATIC formed an ascending parallel channel that can be drawn by connecting the higher highs and higher lows with two parallel trendlines.
The breakdown of this pattern has a bearish price target of $0.347 initially. However, Polygon could fall toward the previous low of $0.32 if bearish momentum remains strong.
MATIC/USD 1-hour chart
On the other hand, on the daily chart, MATIC price had a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on April 13 and managed to stay above the previous resistance trendline.
MATIC/USD daily chart
This breakout had a price target of $0.50, and only $0.46 was reached, which means that Polygon could resume its uptrend to hit that target soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
