Hello traders,

MATIC Network versus the BTC is showing a bearish move, out of a completed triangle in wave b, and indicates more weakness into a wave c, which is part of a bigger a-b-c move from the highs. Wave c is an impulse, a five-wave move, and can reach 2019 lows.

MATIC Network/BTC, daily

Matic

