- Mastercard has received a patent for a billing system based on IOTA’s Tangle.
- The payments giant plans to bill device usage through a transparent storage system.
- Mastercard’s new patent does not mean that the firm will build an app on IOTA.
The European Patent Office has recently granted a patent to Mastercard for a billing system based on IOTA’s Tangle. The patent application, titled “Method and System for Device Micropayment Aggregation based on Tangle Network,” was submitted by the payments platform back in February 2019.
Mastercard’s patented method includes an approach for billing device usage using a transparent storage system. For instance, the approach could be used for devices like computer printers, 3D printers or photocopiers.
According to the patent, current systems rely on coin-operated or prepaid accounts, which often lead to users paying for more device usage than they need. Mastercard has proposed a system that would store all data related to the device (from user identities to time spent and usage amounts) on a Tangle. This will let users pay for precisely what they need or use through their credit cards or any other payment method.
Mastercard’s transparent approach also “ensures that no user is taken advantage of.” Under the proposed system, users would be able to monitor their usage, and third parties would be able to audit the payment records.
Notably, Mayercard’s new patent does not mean the payments giant will build an app on IOTA. It simply means that Mastercard has recognized IOTA’s Tangle as a functional design and that Mastercard could design a network similar to the Tangle.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD has had a bullish session following three consecutive sessions. So far this Friday, the price of the asset has gone up from $0.3383 to $0.341. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum. There are strong resistance levels at $0.3634, $0.3816 (SMA 20) $0.39332 and $0.43. On the downside, we healthy support levels at $0.3146 (SMA 50) and $0.2754
Key levels
IOT/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.34139
|Today Daily Change
|0.00308
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|0.33831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.38036
|Daily SMA50
|0.31578
|Daily SMA100
|0.26947
|Daily SMA200
|0.22966
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3589
|Previous Daily Low
|0.32023
|Previous Weekly High
|0.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.35934
|Previous Monthly High
|0.30525
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.22143
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.34413
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.31939
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.30048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.28072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.35806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.37782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.39673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
